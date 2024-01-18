Hinsdale woman pleads guilty to assaulting police officer, driving under the influence

A Hinsdale woman has pleaded guilty after prosecutors say she was driving under the influence of alcohol and assaulted a police officer in 2022.

Shawn N. Mullarkey, 46, entered a guilty plea last month to one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, one felony count of aggravated assault to a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutors said they did not reduce any charges but did dismiss the charge of possession of open alcohol by a driver, which is a petty offense.

The plea stems from a 2022 incident where Mullarkey was driving and stopped by police at her home following a call for an intoxicated driver.

While police tried to arrest Mullarkey, she was allegedly combative but was eventually placed in custody.

According to the plea agreement, Mullarkey must comply with all terms and conditions of the Dupage County MICAP (Mental Illness Court Alternative Program), maintain a DuPage County residence, complete all required assessments and evaluations and participate in and complete all treatment and therapeutic groups, pay a portion of the cost for the treatment, submit to drug and alcohol testing, appear on time for all court dates, not possess any firearms and not use drugs or alcohol, among other things.

If she completes the program, she will be sentenced to 24 months of probation and 10 days in the DuPage County Jail (she has credit for 33 days served) for the aggravated DUI charge.

She will also be sentenced to 12 months of probation for resisting a police officer.

Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 26 for a MICAP status hearing.