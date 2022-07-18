Historic Long Grove covered bridge struck again by vehicle

Long Grove's historic covered bridge is once again in need of repairs.

The picturesque but tiny covered bridge from the 1800s has once again been struck by an overzealous driver in an oversized car.

This time, it was an eleven-foot-tall U-Haul truck.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The bridge is a little over eight-feet tall, which is prominently displayed on several signs leading up to the bridge.

It is the 35th time the covered bridge in Lake County has been hit since 2020.

The driver of the U-Haul could face a $750 fine.