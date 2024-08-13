Hit the slopes at Shredder Indoor Ski and Snowboard School

It’s a summer camp like no other in Chicago. Kids are hitting the slopes at Shredder on the city’s North Side.

Shredder is an indoor ski and snowboard school open year-round. They offer lessons, camps, and birthday parties for children one to 10 years old.

"We’re focused on the fundamentals and the basics of skiing and snowboarding," said owner Kevin Lester. "So we’ll start with background training and those basics to get them on the mountain and ready to go."

Lester said unlike classes you would take on the slopes at a ski resort, the ski gear is provided.

"We have skis, snowboards, boots, helmets, everything that you need to get started, so you just show up ready to have fun and ready to learn," he said.

At Shredder, the kids learn how to put on their snow boots and skis, they become familiar with the equipment and how to carry it for themselves. The kids also ski and sled down "hills" covered with artificial turf.

"This artificial turf, once we spray it with a little bit of water, it skis a lot like snow," Lester said.

The business started in Colorado. It expanded east to Chicago earlier this year. One of the goals of the summer camps is to build confidence in the children.

"He wanted to stay the whole day and not just half a day," said one mom about her child’s summer camp experience. "I know that when we go skiing this year it’s going to be even better. We’re going to be able to do more challenging hills together. We’re going to have more fun together."

For more information about the upcoming fall session, visit shredderski.com/CNS.