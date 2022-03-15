Hoffman Estates hopes new Amazon center will boost local economy

The city of Hoffman Estates is hoping a new Amazon center will help boost the local economy by the next shopping season.

According to the Daily Herald, the new facility will occupy a building sitting in the 3100 block of North Barrington Road.

The village board made recent changes, so the building will hold just the Amazon Distribution Center.

Before, it could hold four separate companies.

The costs of the changes would be between the owners of the building and Amazon when it signs.