Hoffman Estates man attacked 87-year-old neighbor, police say

The Brief A Hoffman Estates man was accused of attempted murder in an alleged attack on his 87-year-old neighbor. Police found the victim with multiple cuts, including to his neck. It was unclear what led to the alleged atttack.



A Hoffman Estates man was charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack on his 87-year-old neighbor on Thursday afternoon.

Michael Fleming, 35, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, according to Hoffman Estates police.

What we know:

Around 3:39 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 3500 block of Hillside Court for a report of a fight.

Officers arrived and found an 87-year-old man with apparent cuts to his body, including the throat.

The 911 caller told authorities that the other man involved in the fight had fled the scene.

Before the victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, he told officers the name of the alleged suspect.

A short time later, police found the suspect near Otis Road in Barrington Hills and arrested him without incident, and identified him as Fleming.

The suspect is a known acquaintance of the victim.

Cook County prosecutors approved charges against Fleming. Police said the alleged attack appeared to be isolated and there was no immediate danger to the public.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the alleged attack.