Holiday scam warning issued to Illinois senior citizens

A warning was issued Tuesday from Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to senior citizens: Be on alert for holiday scams, both over the phone and online.

Dart visited senior living facilities in the north suburbs Tuesday, urging them to be extra cautious

Dart and a detective spoke to 40 seniors at The Carrington at Lincolnwood retirement community, encouraging vigilance in not becoming a victim.

Dart said while scammers are working all year long, they are particularly active and successful during the holiday season because people are in a more generous mood and more likely to let their guard down.

"Year round seniors are targeted by scammers and I can tell you during the holiday season we see it go up but the other part of it too is without any hesitation—I think some of it might have to do with COVID and people being stuck in homes—the number of scams and the volume has dramatically increased and it's heartbreaking. The stories we get from people who literally have lost everything on what seemed like it made sense at the time," Dart said.

The main piece of advice Dart gave to seniors is don't give out any private information, even if someone calls you over the phone and claims to be from Amazon or their bank.