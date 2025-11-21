Holiday season kicks off as thousands gather for Chicago’s Millennium Park tree lighting

The Brief Chicago’s 68-foot official holiday tree lit up Millennium Park Friday night. Families from across the U.S. and even overseas attended the annual ceremony. City officials warned of heavy traffic and delays around the Loop.



The holiday season officially began in Chicago Friday evening as thousands packed Millennium Park for the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony. Crowds gathered well before the 6 p.m. switch-on, eager to see one of the largest holiday trees the city has displayed in years.

What we know:

Chicago’s official holiday tree, a towering Norway Spruce donated by a family in Glenview, stands about 68-feet tall, nearly seven stories high. The tree is decorated with thousands of lights and ornaments, drawing visitors from across the country every year.

Many families told Fox 32 they traveled specifically to be part of the moment.

"I feel Christmas is like the festival of lights. It just gives you joy and happiness," one visitor said. "Everyone is excited."

Others said the trip is about more than the tree. It’s about connection.

"For me, it’s about love and togetherness. Coming together with the people you love," another attendee added.

Visitors from Atlanta, Seattle and even Colombia said Chicago's holiday traditions were worth the miles traveled.

Beyond the lighting ceremony, families will have plenty to enjoy throughout the season, including live music, skating and seasonal snacks running through January.

Because of the size of Friday's event, the city warned drivers to expect significant traffic slowdowns around Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue, Randolph Street and nearby roads. Packed garages and long waits were reported throughout the early evening.

Officials said public transit remains the best option for anyone heading downtown during peak holiday events.

What's next:

Chicago’s holiday programming continues through January, with nightly lights, free performances, and expanded hours at attractions around Millennium Park and the Loop.

City officials say more crowds are expected in the coming weeks, especially on weekends, and advise riders to plan ahead for increased train and bus use.