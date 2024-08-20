Hollywood meets politics: Pritzker hosts exclusive DNC bash at Salt Shed

In addition to political power players, the Democratic National Convention is also bringing some of Hollywood’s biggest names to the Windy City.

Following Tuesday’s programming at the United Center, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker hosted a star-studded bash at the Salt Shed.

John Legend was set to perform at the Goose Island entertainment venue during a private DNC after-party on Tuesday night.

Security preparations were underway hours before the doors to the event opened at 9:30 p.m.

Orange and white barricades were positioned outside the venue's entrance and ample signage was posted for those attending the event – directing them on where to check in.

Cones were set up along Elston Avenue restricting nearby parking. By 9 p.m. through-traffic was also limited to those dropping off partygoers.

Additionally, dozens of CPD officers were on the ground.

Once former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama wrapped up their keynote address at the United Center, an exclusive group of guests was set to make their way to the venue.

The party – free to attend but invite-only – is one of several highly-anticipated after-parties being held this week.

Hosted by Gov. Pritzker, the event was held on the same night he addressed convention goers.