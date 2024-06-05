'Home Alone' house in north suburbs has possible buyer, listing shows

The north suburban home that was featured in the film, "Home Alone" may no longer be up for sale.

The home, located at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, was listed May 24 for $5,250,000, according to the listing from Coldwell Banker Realty on Zillow.

As of May 31, the home was listed as "contingent," which means a sale is pending, the listing reads.

The home was built in 1921 and was fully renovated in 2018. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a fully-equipped gym, an indoor sports court, a movie theater, and more.

To learn more about the listing, follow this link.

RELATED: 'Home Alone' house in north suburbs hits market: 'Own a piece of cinematic history'