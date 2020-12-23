Home Run Inn donates 11,000 frozen pizzas to Northern Illinois Food Bank

article

Home Run Inn has donated more than 11,000 frozen pizzas to Northern Illinois Food Bank this week, feeding nearly 45,000 people in need.

"We are so grateful for this donation from Home Run Inn," says Matt Wakely, Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy at Northern Illinois Food Bank. "Every donation makes a difference, especially during a time of heightened need like we’re seeing right now. This will help make sure there’s a meal on the table for families right here in Northern Illinois."

Home Run Inn operates nine Chicago-area restaurants and sells frozen pizza in more than 40 states.

To keep up with customer demand, Home Run Inn has produced more than 100,000 pizzas a day at its manufacturing facility in Woodridge, IL.

From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to "Giving Tuesday," Home Run Inn says they have donated upwards of 40,000 pizzas, "feeding an excess of 160,000 families in need, hospital workers and first responders in the Chicagoland area."