Homeless man shot and killed by Ohio police near RNC in Milwaukee

Outrage is growing in Milwaukee after a homeless man was shot and killed by Ohio police officers on Tuesday. The incident occurred about a mile west of the Republican National Convention's (RNC) security perimeter.

Reportedly, 4,500 police officers from 24 states are participating in the RNC's National Special Security event. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman stated that the officers involved acted on a perceived threat.

The shooting took place in Kings Park near 17th and Vliet, a known homeless encampment with at least 50 people living in tents. Witnesses and police reported that 43-year-old Sam Sharpe Jr., who had mental challenges, had gotten into an argument with another homeless man. Ohio police officers, who were canvassing the park on bikes, observed that Sharpe had a knife.

"Officers observed the man with a knife, identified themselves, and made several commands," Chief Norman said.

Relatives said Sharpe Jr. was a devout Jehovah’s Witness known for preaching to his family and friends.

Milwaukee's police chief announced he is working with Ohio authorities to release body camera footage as soon as possible. At an afternoon press conference, one activist questioned the police action, stating, "Why are they out here killing our community members, killing people we know and are friends with?"

Prior to the RNC, Milwaukee activists fought a decision by the Fire and Police Commission to suspend police body camera protocols. In light of this incident, community leaders are now questioning accountability and transparency in police operations.