Homer Glen boil water order: Several subdivisions impacted
HOMER GLEN, Ill. - A boil order has been issued for parts of suburban Homer Glen, impacting several subdivisions in the Illinois American Water (IAW) service area.
The affected neighborhoods include Twin Lakes, Country Woods, Oak Valley, Deboer Woods, Crystal Creek, Indian Rock Trail, Meadow Crest, Wedgewood, and Country View.
Residents in these areas are advised to boil their water for drinking, cooking, and other uses until the order is lifted.
IAW will notify affected customers of any updates or the lifting of the boil order through their preferred method of contact on file. Customers can also check the IAW Alert Page for more information.