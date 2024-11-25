Mug shot released of Will County woman arrested after toddler dies in possible overdose

article

A mug shot has been released of a Homer Glen woman arrested in connection with the possible overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Alexa Balen, 27, faces felony charges, including endangering the life or health of a child and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The girl's father, 49-year-old Edward Weiher, has also been charged and is being held in custody.

Prosecutors revealed disturbing details about the events surrounding the death of Trinity Balen-Weiher earlier this month. They described how the child’s body became limp, and how she was left to die for four hours before her parents called 911.

Authorities said that after being unable to resuscitate Trinity, the couple ordered an Uber to deliver Narcan.

Both Balen and Weiher admitted to using drugs, and their home was found in a deplorable condition, filled with drugs, feces and bugs. Prosecutors also stated that Balen’s 7-year-old daughter tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

The 7-year-old daughter is currently in the custody of the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).

Balen, who was hospitalized after the girl's death, was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility after she was released. Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 3.