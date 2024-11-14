Disturbing new details revealed in court after Homer Glen toddler dies, parents charged

The Brief A Will County judge ordered Edward Weiher, 49, held in connection with the possible overdose death of his 2-year-old daughter. Prosecutors revealed disturbing details, including the child’s body lying limp for four hours before her parents called 911. The couple’s 6-year-old daughter tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine and is now in DCFS custody. Weiher is held until his next court date.



A Will County judge ordered a father to be held in custody in connection with the possible overdose death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Edward Weiher, 49, appeared in court Thursday morning. He and the girl's mother, Alexa Balen, 27, face felony charges, including endangering the life or health of a child and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors revealed disturbing details about the events of last Wednesday night when the child died, such as the girl's body had gone limp and that she laid dying for four hours before her parents called 911.

Authorities said the couple ordered an Uber to deliver Narcan after they were unable to resuscitate the child.

Both adults admitted to using drugs, and their home was found filled with drugs, feces, and bugs. Balen’s 6-year-old daughter tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, according to prosecutors.

Neighbors said they noticed something strange recently, with hundreds of Amazon packages piling up.

"Very sad. I'm upset that I had no idea what was going on. I mean it's a beautiful house. They have an indoor pool in that house. Never saw any of them outside. Never saw the kids playing outside," said neighbor Aneta Lipinski-Walkosz.

Weiher was ordered held in jail until his next court appearance on Dec. 3. Balen remains in the hospital but will be transported to jail after her recovery.

The 6-year-old daughter is in DCFS custody.

The Illinois Department of Children & Family Services confirmed they've been involved with the family before, but couldn't comment further. Their full statement is shared below:

"This is a profound tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of this treasured child.

DCFS has had prior involvement with the family, but consistent with policy, we are unable to comment further due to an active investigation. DCFS will work with law enforcement as needed and do all that it can to understand how this incident occurred."

