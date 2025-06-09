Horses die in McHenry County barn fire

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ( Harvard Fire Protection District)

The Brief A late-night barn fire in unincorporated Harvard, McHenry County, killed six horses and destroyed the structure. Fire crews from more than a dozen departments responded to the scene due to water access challenges. The fire was contained within an hour, and its cause remains under investigation.



What we know:

The fire was reported just before midnight in the 19100 block of Crowley Road in unincorporated Harvard, officials said.

Firefighters arrived within 10 minutes of the call and saw a heavy fire in a pole barn, spreading to a much larger barn nearby. Over a dozen neighboring fire departments were called to assist due to the limited access to water.

The main body of the fire was contained within an hour, according to the Harvard Fire Protection District.

Six horses did not survive the barn fire. No other injuries were reported. The building is considered a total loss, fire officials said.

What's next:

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Harvard Fire Protection District.