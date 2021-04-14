Horseshoe Hammond to reinstate live poker games for the first time since the pandemic began

Horseshoe Hammond announced on Wednesday that it will officially begin hosting live poker games starting Monday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

The casino also announced that returning guests will be greeted with a $100,000 Bad Beat jackpot, when a high-ranking poker hand is beaten by a higher-ranking hand.

It has been just over a year since the casino held live poker games.

Live activities were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to welcome our poker players back!" said Kathryn Jenkins, Horseshoe Hammond Senior Vice President and General Manager. "Our leadership team had worked tirelessly towards the goal of offering live poker games again and I couldn’t be any prouder of our accomplishment."

No-Limit Texas Hold'em and Pot Limit Omaha will be the first live poker games rolled out upon reopening, the casino said.

Poker will initially be available from Monday at 10 a.m. through Friday at 5 a.m.