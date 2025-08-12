Hostage situation in Joliet ends in man's arrest

The Brief A man was arrested in Joliet Township after allegedly holding two relatives hostage at gunpoint. Both victims escaped unharmed before deputies took 46-year-old George H. Hall into custody. Police say a search of the home uncovered a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number, and Hall faces multiple felony charges.



A man was arrested after allegedly holding two relatives hostage at gunpoint Monday in a Joliet Township home.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Pontiac Street around 1:38 p.m. after a 911 call reported two people were being held inside the residence, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair were able to escape without injury and told deputies that a male relative, armed with a loaded handgun, had restrained them.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old George H. Hall, exited the home about 90 seconds after the male victim fled and was taken into custody without incident, police said. A search of the home turned up a loaded 9mm handgun with a defaced serial number.

Hall was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and charged with:

Two felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

Unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon

Illegal possession of ammunition