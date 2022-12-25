Hot meals distributed in Chicago on a cold Christmas Day

Hot meals were distributed in the bitter cold on in Chicago on Christmas Day. It was something the less fortunate certainly appreciated.

About 500 meals were distributed outside Petterino’s on Dearborn in the Loop. The free holiday dinners included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, carrots and more.

Petterinos manager Terrence Wilson, who organized the effort, saying it’s all about showing love.

"Whether you have an extra pair of gloves at home, find someone on the streets to give them to, whether its shoes or coats," Wilson said.

Care packages were given out including hats, gloves, towels, and toothbrushes.

Father Michael Pfleger & St. Sabina also distributed Christmas Day dinners. They visited nine shelters and two veterans homes, taking lots of food and gifts. Pfleger said the effort is to show love to people who may feel forgotten during the holidays.