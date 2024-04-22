Hot Ones is coming to Chicago

article

Hot Ones is coming to the Windy City!

First We Feast and Stella Artois recently announced that the two will host a one-of-a-kind Hot Ones event in Chicago.

The event's date and location have yet to be announced. However, organizers have hinted that it will be held at an iconic city landmark and is slated for late summer.

This announcement coincides with the unveiling of a new partnership between Stella Artois and Hot Ones, making Stella Artois the official beer of the show for the summer.

"We have loved bringing the Hot Ones experience to fans across the country as a result of our partnership with Stella Artois, from custom episodes featuring new iconic guests to bar activations at major cultural events," said First We Feast General Manager and Hot Ones Creator, Chris Schonberger. "It's important to us to continually deliver special experiences for our fanbase and we have a ton of fun pushing the creative boundaries with our friends at Stella Artois."

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Actor Sean Evans visits Build to discuss "Hot Ones" at Build Studio on June 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic) Expand

Fans of First We Feast and Stella Artois can enter for a chance to attend the event in Chicago by clicking here.

The 10 grand prize winners will receive travel and accommodations for two, along with two seats to the event, organizers said.