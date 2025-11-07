Hotel Chocolat coming to Michigan Avenue this holiday season

The Brief Hotel Chocolat’s U.S. flagship store will open at 830 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago for the 2025 holiday season, marking the chocolatier’s first downtown location. The flagship will feature a café with specialty chocolates, coffee, and 18 flavors of drinking chocolate, plus a Wall of Chocolate with over 100 recipes and a liquid chocolate tap for desserts and drinks. City leaders praised the opening as a sign of renewed strength for The Magnificent Mile, highlighting Hotel Chocolat’s confidence in Chicago’s retail and tourism scene.



A Hotel Chocolat flagship store is opening on Michigan Avenue, just in time for the holiday season.

What we know:

The British chocolatier, known for their chocolate drinks, has four other locations in Chicago and the suburbs, but this U.S. flagship will be the first shop in the heart of downtown, located at 830 North Michigan Avenue. The store will open for the 2025 holiday season.

The space will include a café which will offer specialty chocolates, coffee, and 18 flavors of drinking chocolate, from Black Forest Gateau to Salted Caramel. Visitors can also see the iconic Wall of Chocolate, showcasing over 100 different recipes. The store will also have a liquid chocolate tap, allowing guests to top off their chocolate aficionados, ice cream, and Publican Bakery baked goods with molten chocolate.

Hotel Chocolat opened its first two U.S. locations in Chicago's Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. Wicker Park and Oak Brook also have stores.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to welcome Hotel Chocolat to 830 North Michigan Avenue," said Regina Stilp, Founding Principal at Farpoint Development. "This lease demonstrates the continued strength of premier retail space along the Magnificent Mile and validates our commitment to creating exceptional properties that attract world-renowned brands."



"We celebrate the confidence that Hotel Chocolat has shown in Chicago and The Magnificent Mile," said Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of The Magnificent Mile Association. "Their investments reinforce the Avenue’s position as one of the world’s premier destinations for business and experience, and we are eager to watch them thrive."