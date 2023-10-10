House Speaker battle looms in Congress as Middle East conflict tests unity

"Let there be no doubt the United States has Israel's back!"

President Joe Biden on Tuesday addressed the nation and offered his full-throated support of Israel following the deadly terror attacks waged by Hamas leading to the deaths of more than 1,000 civilians, including at least 11 Americans.

The president's promise of support comes as the U.S. House of Representatives remains without a Speaker and largely handcuffed when it comes to passing legislation.

FOX 32's Scott Schneider spoke today with William Muck, Professor of Political Science at North Central College.

"I think if Republicans continue to be disorganized and left on the sidelines, that's not going to be good for them in terms of their electoral prospects," Muck said.

On Wednesday in Washington, Representatives Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan are scheduled to meet with their colleagues behind closed doors to press their cases for why they're best suited to become the next Speaker, and there may be another candidate poised to enter the running: former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has strong ties to Israel.

"Just last week, even before the attack that we saw on Saturday, President of Israel Herzog called me based just on what was transpiring here," McCarthy said.

Given the urgency of the Middle East conflict, the House could come together and elect a Speaker this week, but would a newly unified House vote in favor of a combined aid package for both Israel and Ukraine, which President Biden may push for.

"That's the question, where are they going to fall in terms of support for Israel? My guess is they're going to be supportive of Israel, but will they hold up legislation supporting both Ukraine and Israel?" questioned Muck.

With no candidate possessing the requisite 217 votes needed to secure the speakership, it may fall on President Biden to act unilaterally on Israel.

"In a moment of crisis, the center of gravity falls to the Executive Branch, so Joe Biden is going to have a lot of power to pursue what he sees as good policy."