How to keep kids safe from germs, allergies, hearing loss: Advice from an ENT doctor

School is back in session and with it comes the wave of runny noses, coughs and unexpected sick days. Dr. Tonia Farmer, a board-certified ENT surgeon it’s no coincidence.

Farmer shared advice on the most common health issues she sees this time of year, from colds and allergies and even hearing loss.

Q. Why do kids get sick so often when school starts?

A. We see more respiratory infections – colds, ear infections, sinus problems, strep throat. Kids are in close contact, touching surfaces and not always washing their hands. The best prevention is simple: frequent handwashing, hand sanitizer and avoiding touching the face. Remind kids not to share snacks, water bottles or utensils.

Q: At what point should parents call the doctor?

A: A regular viral infection runs its course in 7-10 days. If your child isn’t improving after that, or if they’re getting sick every few weeks, it’s time to seek medical care. Also, if symptoms are severe, last several weeks or require repeated antibiotics, don’t wait to see a doctor.

Q: Hand, foot and mouth disease has been spreading in schools. What’s the best prevention?

A: The basics still apply – wash hands often, clean surfaces and avoid sharing utensils. Packing sanitizing wipes in your child’s backpack is a great idea. Parents should also be aware that this virus can spread to adults, not just kids.

Q: You mentioned hearing loss in children. Isn’t that more common in older adults?

A: Not anymore. I’m seeing hearing loss in teenagers, often linked to earbuds and loud music. If someone else can hear what your child is listening to, it’s too loud. Over-the-ear headphones are a safer choice, and most devices allow parents to set maximum volume levels. Teachers often notice when kids can’t hear instruction or begin struggling academically.

Q: What health supplies should families keep on hand during the school year?

A: Start with hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and a saline spray to keep nasal passages moist. Nosebleeds are common in schools, so nasal plus are useful. For kids with food allergies, make sure an up-to-date EpiPen is registered with the school nurse.

Q: Is daily use of saline spray safe?

A: Yes. It’s just a saltwater solution, so it’s safe to use daily. The only caution is to avoid hypertonic sprays, which can dry out nasal passages. Standard isotonic sprays sold over the counter are the best option.

Farmer also encourages parents to check in with teachers if they notice changes in their child’s behavior or academics, since hearing problems and allergy flare-ups can sometimes be overlooked.

