How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Money
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023.

Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.

Tipped workers may be paid 60% of the hourly minimum wage, or $7.80, as long as they receive the difference in tips.

Any employees under the age of 18 who work more than 650 hours in a calendar year must be paid at the same rate as an employee who is 18 or older, according to Illinois law.

Workers under 18-years-old who work less than 650 hours in a year will be paid a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour beginning in January.

Two local jurisdictions, Chicago and Cook County, have a higher wage than the Illinois minimum wage.

The Chicago minimum wage increased to $15.40 per hour on July 1 for businesses that have 21 or more employees. Employers that have between four and 20 employees are required to pay $14.50 per hour.

For tipped workers, Chicago's minimum wage is $8.70 for employers with four to 20 workers and $9.24 for employers with 21 or more workers.

Going forward, the city's minimum wage will increase every July 1 to match the rise in cost of living.

Minimum wage for some Cook County workers will also increase next year.

Effective Jan. 1, the minimum wage for tipped workers increases to $7.80, in alignment with the Illinois State minimum wage. The minimum wage for non-tipped workers, which last increased on July 1, remains $13.35.

Employees who believe their employer is not paying the required minimum wage should first check to ensure the municipality where they work does not have a different minimum wage.

If you are being underpaid, you can file a minimum wage complaint here with the Illinois Department of Labor.