How to dispose of a Christmas tree: Recycle, use in garden, protect wildlife

How should you dispose of your Christmas tree? The Morton Arboretum has suggestions that are good for the environment.

Plant Clinic manager Julie Janoski said the first thing you should know is that you should not burn your tree in a fireplace or woodstove. It could cause creosote buildup that could lead to a chimney fire.

HOW DO I RECYCLE MY CHRISTMAS TREE?

Check with your town, village or city about tree recycling. Some places will pick up trees; in others, you may have to bring your tree to a disposal site. You might be able to pick up Christmas tree mulch after the holidays.

If recycling is available, you need to get all the decorations off the tree. If you've wrapped it in plastic to get it out of the house, you need to take that plastic off. You cannot recycle a Christmas tree that's covered in snow-like "flecking." Those trees have to be thrown away.

HOW CAN I USE MY CHRISTMAS TREE IN MY GARDEN?

Cut your tree up and lay the branches over beds to insulate the soil. This way, the soil will not heat up in temporary winter warm spells and cause plants to come out of dormancy too soon. This is best in areas with direct sunlight.

HOW CAN I USE MY CHRISTMAS TREE TO PROTECT WILD ANIMALS?

The Morton Arboretum suggests you leave the tree in the backyard to provide shelter for birds and other animals. If you have a pond, you can put the trunk into the water to provide shelter for fish.