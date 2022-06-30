How to help parents identify available pediatric leukemia trials

A new cancer database is available for parents to help them determine the best clinical trial for their child. It was created in part by the University of Chicago in conjunction with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Leukemia is the most common form of cancer in children. But often, they have to wait six-and-a-half years or longer on average for new treatments.

When children do get treatment, it has side effects that last into adulthood.

"We can't keep treating kids as if they’re little adults. They have their own unique biology and we need to direct therapy specifically for kids, not just hand-me-downs from adults," said Dr. Gwen Nichols, the Chief Medical Officer with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The partnership also allows the university to collect current trial data and compare it with past trial data, worldwide. This amounts to a huge database of results, that will lead to new treatments faster.

To locate a trial for a child, visit HERE.