How to recycle your Christmas tree

For those looking to take down their Christmas tree, the Morton Arboretum has some good environmental suggestions.

You can check with your community about recycling your tree. Some places will even pick it up.

If you do that, make sure all the ornaments are off!

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

You can also mulch the tree and put it in your yard to insulate the soil.

Lastly, the arboretum suggests leaving the tree in your yard to help provide shelter for animals.