Howard Brown Health reinstates some workers, offers back pay after layoffs prompt investigation

One of the largest LGBTQ+ organizations in the country is re-hiring some of the workers it laid off late last year and providing back pay.

The layoffs sparked an investigation by the National Labor Relations Board.

Howard Brown Health said it's re-instating more than a third of the employees it terminated.

All 61 were offered their jobs back, but only 25 accepted, according to the Illinois Nurses Association.

Howard Brown said it's working with the Illinois Nurses Association on the back pay.

The nurses say consequential damages are also on the table.