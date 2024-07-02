Howard Brown to lay off staff this summer amid budget shortfall

Howard Brown, a prominent Chicago-based LGBTQ+ healthcare provider, announced it would lay off approximately 7% of its workforce amid financial challenges.

The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, but is grappling with a $6.6 million budget gap and projected future losses.

Howard Brown saw a 5% growth in patient numbers every year since 2015.

"We expanded staffing and services to address as many patient needs as we could; however, in doing so, we became that over-extended caregiver who always tries to show up to serve others, while not always focusing on what they need to sustain themselves," Howard Brown Interim President & CEO Robin Gay said in a letter to staff Monday.

Citing expiring federal COVID funds, reduced grants, and changes in federal drug savings programs as key factors, Howard Brown said the layoffs are necessary to ensure its long-term sustainability. The cuts target management, administrative, and other staff positions, totaling 43 employees.

"This decision is not a reflection on your many contributions," Gay said. Impacted staff will receive a 60-day notice, severance pay, outplacement services, and healthcare benefits.

Those who were laid off were notified on Monday. Their last day will be on Aug. 30, 2024.