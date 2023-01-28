Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez

Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54.

Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas.

Her partial skeleton was found in a wooded area along 1800 Hollister Drive on November 19.

The Lake County Coroner said Jimenez-Hernandez died of asphyxiation. Her death is not considered to be foul play.

Police had released sketches of her tattoos in an effort to identify her.