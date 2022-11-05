For the second time in 4 days, human remains were found in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Human remains were found in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday, about half a mile from where remains were found on Wednesday.
Chicago police said the latest discovery was on North Leclaire near Washington Boulevard around 7 p.m. Saturday.
On Wednesday morning, remains were found by trash collectors on Washington near North Lamon.
In Wednesday's case, a source told the Sun-Times the victim had been "dead for a while." A photo taken by a Sun-Times photographer showed the lower half of a male body.
Police said that no other information is available.