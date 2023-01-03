Human skeletal remains found in Cook County forest preserve

Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday morning in a Cook County forest preserve on the Far South Side.

The remains were found around 10 a.m. in the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue, according to a statement from Forest Preserves Police.

Police said the scene was processed by crime scene investigators with the Cook County Sheriff's Office, and Forest Preserves Police are leading the investigation.

The remains were sent to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and a death investigation into the identity of the person and the cause of death is ongoing, police said.

The age of the person remains unknown, police said.

Additional information was not available.