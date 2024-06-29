Hundreds gather to bid final goodbyes to slain retired Chicago officer Larry Neuman

Hundreds of people came together to pay their final respects Saturday to retired Chicago police officer Larry Neuman.

Funeral services were held at Saint Michael Missionary Baptist Church in West Garfield Park.

Neuman was killed last week during an apparent robbery attempt.

He served as a bomb technician for more than 30 years and was also a pastor.

A second teenager has now been arrested in connection with his murder and faces multiple charges.

On Saturday, the teen appeared in court and was ordered to be detained until his next court appearance, set for Tuesday, July 2, according to court records.

Earlier this week, another suspect, 16-year-old Lazarious Watt, was arrested by police and has been charged as an adult in the murder.