Hundreds march through Chicago to mark International Workers Day

Several hundred people gathered in Chicago's Federal Plaza on Sunday to mark International Workers' Day.

The May Day rally attracted union workers, immigration activists, socialists and communists.

"On this May Day I want to honor the millions of workers who are still fighting for better salaries and safer working conditions," said Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois). "It shouldn't have to take a pandemic to improve working conditions for those that have to keep our country running. But I'm encouraged to see warehouse workers in New York recently voted to formally unionize."

Another May Day rally started in Union Park and marched past the site of the 1886 Haymarket Riot in which a bomb blast during a worker's protest killed police officers and strikers, and sparked the American labor movement.

