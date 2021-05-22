Hundreds of CPS honor roll students got a free trip to Six Flags in Gurnee

article

More than 200 Chicago Public Schools students got to release their stress by riding roller coasters on Saturday.

The students earned a free trip to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee by making the honor roll.

The trip was sponsored by "By the Hand Club for Kids" which is based in the Austin neighborhood. The group said on its website that is a Christ-centered, after-school program that began in Cabrini-Green in 2001.

