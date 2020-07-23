Hundreds of protesters gather in Logan Square outside Mayor Lightfoot’s home

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Logan Square Thursday night outside the home of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The protesters were demanding the Chicago Police Department be defunded. They also wanted justice for 18-year-old activist Miracle Boyd, who was allegedly punched by a Chicago police officer last week as demonstrators and cops clashed near the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park.

Boyd had several teeth fall out after the incident.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that federal agents are being sent to Chicago to help combat the ongoing violence. This after 15 people were shot earlier in the week outside a funeral home in the Gresham neighborhood.