Hundreds turn out for first-ever Golden Games hosted by Special Olympics Chicago

Some of Chicago's original Special Olympics athletes are back on the track and field this week, decades after they starred at Soldier Field.

The first-ever Special Olympics "Golden Games" is being held at multiple venues across the Chicago area.

More than 150 participants arrived by bus from 22 Chicago Park District locations across the city. The Special Olympics athletes range in age from 45 to 74 years old.

The competitive juices are still flowing as the senior athletes took part in a variety of skills competitions. Chicago Special Olympics Executive Director Mary Slowik said the Golden Games are providing "a renewed sense of camaraderie and athleticism and friendships. Not that those were lost but just rekindling it."

Among those taking part in this first-ever Golden Games are two athletes who were there for the very first Special Olympics held in Chicago in 1968.

"I started the (first) Special Olympics," said 66-year-old Amelia Hernandez. "I started at Soldier Field in Chicago when I was 11 years old, and I’m still competing."

We also met 71-year-old Maureen Blake, better known as "The Bocce Queen." Blake said even in her eighth decade, the competitive fires are still burning.

"I have to understand that sometimes I can't always do as good as I did when I was younger," Blake said. "And sometimes I get the ribbons. But I'm not happy with the ribbons. I want the gold medal or the silver or the bronze."

At 74, James Wade is the most golden athlete at the Golden Games, having competed in Special Olympics baseball, basketball, and swimming for decades.

"I get to go places. I get to see things. I get to participate with other people and so sports – it's good to sweat," Wade said.

On Wednesday, the Special Olympics Golden Games move to Northerly Island, where there will be an awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Organizers are hoping to make it an annual event.