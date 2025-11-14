Huntley couple arrested on charges of sexual conduct with an animal: police

The Brief Huntley Police arrested 23-year-old Efin J. Nolte and 27-year-old Katelyn E. Heiden on charges of sexual conduct with an animal. The investigation began in July after police received a report of a video showing a man engaging in sexual acts with a dog, which was confirmed to have been filmed in Huntley. Following analysis of seized electronic devices, both suspects were taken into custody, and their detention hearing is pending; police are seeking additional information from the public.



A 23-year-old man and 27-year-old woman have been arrested on charges of sexual conduct with an animal, according to Huntley Police.

What we know:

Efin J. Nolte, 23, and Katelyn E. Heiden, 27, of Huntley have been charged with one count of sexual conduct with an animal.

In July, Huntley Police received a report of a video of a male suspect engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a dog. Police confirmed the video was created in Huntley and later identified the suspects as Nolte and Heiden.

Police arrested Nolte and Heiden after an examination and analysis of several seized electronic devices.

Their detention hearing is still pending.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Huntley Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333.