16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Hyde Park

The Brief A 16-year-old has been charged with armed robbery after taking the belongings of a 43-year-old man in Hyde Park. The incident happened on April 24 on South Michigan Avenue.





A 16-year-old has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery after he was arrested yesterday in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The suspect was identified as one of the offenders who took the belongings of a 43-year-old man on April 24 in the 9500 block of South Michigan Avenue at gunpoint.

The 16-year-old has not been identified by police because he is being charged as a minor.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what items were taken. Police are unclear how many suspects were involved in the incident.