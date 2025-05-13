Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Hyde Park

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 13, 2025 8:44am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • A 16-year-old has been charged with armed robbery after taking the belongings of a 43-year-old man in Hyde Park.
    • The incident happened on April 24 on South Michigan Avenue.

CHICAGO -
A 16-year-old has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery after he was arrested yesterday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. 

What we know:

The suspect was identified as one of the offenders who took the belongings of a 43-year-old man on April 24 in the 9500 block of South Michigan Avenue at gunpoint.

The 16-year-old has not been identified by police because he is being charged as a minor. 

What we don't know:

It's not clear what items were taken. Police are unclear how many suspects were involved in the incident. 

The Source: Details were provided by a press release from the Chicago Police Department.

