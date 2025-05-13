16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Hyde Park
CHICAGO -
A 16-year-old has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery after he was arrested yesterday in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
What we know:
The suspect was identified as one of the offenders who took the belongings of a 43-year-old man on April 24 in the 9500 block of South Michigan Avenue at gunpoint.
The 16-year-old has not been identified by police because he is being charged as a minor.
What we don't know:
It's not clear what items were taken. Police are unclear how many suspects were involved in the incident.
The Source: Details were provided by a press release from the Chicago Police Department.