Hyde Park celebrates 30th 'Fourth on 53rd' parade with vibrant community spirit

People lined the streets in Hyde Park for the 30th "Fourth on 53rd" parade.

The parade showcased a collection of floats, musicians, and drummers.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also participated in the event, emphasizing the significance of the diverse organizations and voices present.

"When you see the collection of organizations and voices that are out here today, when I talk about the soul of Chicago, this is what I mean," Johnson said.

Among the organizations mentioned by Johnson as examples of the soul of Chicago were the Girl Scouts, the Park District, and the Library.