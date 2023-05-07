Hyde Park shooting: 3 wounded after gunmen fires shots into crowd

Three men were wounded in a shooting outside a business in Hyde Park Sunday morning.

Police say the victims were leaving a business in the 5300 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when unknown offenders began firing shots into the crowd.

They fled the scene in an unknown direction. Witnesses saw a black charger driving away at a high rate of speed at the time of the incident.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the left arm and self transported to Providence Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A male victim of unknown age was shot in the abdomen and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another victim of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right side of the hip. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.