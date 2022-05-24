At least 1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-294
ROSEMONT, Ill. - At least one person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-294 that shut down southbound traffic Tuesday morning near Rosemont.
The crash, which involved at least five cars, happened around 6 a.m. on I-294 near Willow Road, according to Illinois State Police.
One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Traffic is currently getting by on the right shoulder but police said all southbound lanes of I-294 will soon be closed for investigation.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.