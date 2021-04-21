Interstate 41 pileup in WI caught on camera; dozens of vehicles involved

A snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County caused moments of chaos for drivers on Wednesday, April 21. After the snow cleared, one person was reported dead in the wreck -- and dozens more were injured.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the pileup happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday -- when dispatchers began taking 911 from motorists on I-41 near County Highway D in the Town of Wayne for a multi-vehicle crash involving both passenger vehicles and commercial motor vehicles.

Initially, no major injuries were reported. Substantial traffic delays ensued as several commercial motor vehicles needed to be removed from the traffic lanes.

Within 15 minutes, the emergency communications center began taking more 911 calls of additional multi-vehicle crashes along I-41 from Arthur Road to Cedar Creek Road in the Town of Polk.

Bill Van Aacken captured the chaos on camera with his vehicle.

"The visibility just wasn’t there and I was behind that semi so all the sudden you could kind of make out the other cars in the ditch," Van Aacken said.

Laura Calp lives right next to I-41 in Slinger -- and said the sound of cars smashing was unbelievable.

"I heard bang, bang, bang and I knew that it was something horrible," Calp said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is handling the largest scene on I-41 northbound just south of Cedar Creek Road. At that scene, there was a total of 48 vehicles involved; 38 were damaged. There was a total of six patients that were taken to hospitals for a variety of injuries. Another 26 were evaluated and treated at the scene.

Rite Way Bus Service Inc. assisted with the mass transit of about 50 stranded motorists to Pioneer Travel Plaza which acted as a reunification and investigative point for the incident. I-41 northbound was closed at State Highway 60 due to this scene.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating another multi-vehicle crash on I-41 north of State Highway 144.

In total, officials say between County Highway D and State Highway 60, there were a total of 20 different accident scenes on I-41. Near white-out snow conditions will likely be a contributing factor in the investigations.

It is anticipated that Interstate 41 will remain closed for an extended period of time between State Highway 28 and State Highway 60 to help emergency cleanup operations.

Significant traffic delays will occur as emergency operations continue along that entire stretch.