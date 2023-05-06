I-55 pileup: More victims identified after 'dust storm' causes deadly crashes in south-central Illinois

The identities of five more people who were killed in a series of crashes during a windstorm in south-central Illinois were released by state police Saturday morning.

A total of 72 vehicles were involved in crashes on north and southbound I-55 between mile markers 72 and 78 near Farmersville Monday morning, police say.

There were seven fatalities reported after 37 people were transported to area hospitals with a wide range of injuries.

"The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility," Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said at a news conference.

The crashes happened around 10:55 a.m. and forced emergency officials to close a 30-mile stretch of I-55.

One of the seven victims killed was identified earlier this week as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin.

Illinois State Police say two victims from Crystal Lake, Illinois, Joseph and Donna Bates, ages 73 and 71, were identified by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

A 64-year-old man from Missouri, Earl LeGrand was also killed in the pileup.

Michael and Amy Zinchuk, ages 55 and 54, from Champaign, Illinois were reportedly killed in a crash on their way home from vising their daughter in Missouri.

State police are working with the county coroner to confirm the identification of the final remaining victim.

Starrick said such blinding dust storms have happened before on Illinois roads "where unfortunately you have excessively high winds" that blow the topsoil from fields.

All lanes of I-55 were reopened to traffic around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.