Police chase on I-57 results in crash, arrest of suspected Chicago carjacker

One person was arrested after police pursued a vehicle on I-57 that was reported stolen from Chicago Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police troopers observed a stolen Dodge Durango around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 south of I-294. The Durango had been recently taken during an aggravated carjacking in Chicago, police said.

Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle kept driving. After a lengthy pursuit, the Durango ran off the road on I-57 under Kedzie Avenue and crashed into a ditch near Troy Avenue and Parkside Drive in Markham.

Three males fled the vehicle and one of them was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately provided.