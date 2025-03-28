Expand / Collapse search

2 cows dead after truck rolls over on I-65 in Indiana; all lanes blocked

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated  March 28, 2025 11:00am CDT
Indiana
Drone video: Truck roll over crash in Indiana leaves two cows dead

INDIANA - A truck hauling over a hundred dairy cows rolled over Friday morning on Interstate 65, blocking all lanes of traffic in northwest Indiana.

I-65 crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the interchange to westbound I-80/94, according to Indiana State Police.

At the time of the incident, the truck was transporting 127 dairy cows.

Aerial footage of the scene showed police had managed to contain a few cows inside a temporary enclosure.

The driver was injured in the crash, while one dairy cow had to be euthanized and another was killed.

Video shows aftermath of truck rollover crash in Indiana carrying dairy cows

Video captured at the scene shows the aftermath of a crash in northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police said clearing the scene could take most of the day, delaying the reopening of the roadway.

Truck hauling 127 cattle rolls over on I-65; all lanes blocked

A truck hauling over a hundred cattle rolled over Friday morning on Interstate 65, blocking all lanes of traffic in northwest Indiana.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this report came from Indiana State Police.

