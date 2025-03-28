2 cows dead after truck rolls over on I-65 in Indiana; all lanes blocked

A truck hauling over a hundred dairy cows rolled over Friday morning on Interstate 65, blocking all lanes of traffic in northwest Indiana.

I-65 crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the interchange to westbound I-80/94, according to Indiana State Police.

At the time of the incident, the truck was transporting 127 dairy cows.

Aerial footage of the scene showed police had managed to contain a few cows inside a temporary enclosure.

The driver was injured in the crash, while one dairy cow had to be euthanized and another was killed.

Indiana State Police said clearing the scene could take most of the day, delaying the reopening of the roadway.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.