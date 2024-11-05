I-80 crash sends pedestrian to hospital

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday morning in Tinley Park.

The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Traffic in the westbound lanes of I-80 was diverted off onto Harlem Avenue, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information was provided.