I-90 crash: Driver dies after semi rolls over on expressway
CHICAGO - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on the Kennedy Expressway.
What we know:
The semi, which was hauling meat, overturned around 11:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Belmont Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
The driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified them.
No further information was provided.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.