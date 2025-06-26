I-90 crash: Driver dies after semi rolls over on expressway

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on the Kennedy Expressway.

What we know:

The semi, which was hauling meat, overturned around 11:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Belmont Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified them.

No further information was provided.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.