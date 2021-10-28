I57 Smoke House in Morgan Park raided by investigators

Just one day after all three Parlor Pizza Bars were raided, investigators raided another Chicago restaurant.

I57 Smoke House is a popular BBQ hub right off of the expressway that South Siders know quite well.

Several longtime customers were stunned to learn of its closure.

The number one question is, "Why?"

Special agents apparently raided I57 Smoke House along 115th Street just after noon Thursday.

An employee of a neighboring business said half a dozen agents spent more than an hour inside.

One agent was seen with a box, removing items from the restaurant.

The State Department of Revenue would not comment due to confidentiality reasons, but did say, "In the event of potential violations of the tax laws and related offenses our Bureau of Criminal Investigations will conduct an investigation, and if warranted, refer the matter to law enforcement."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The Chicago Police Department said the State Department of Revenue is the lead agency on this case.

FOX 32 reached out to the owner of the restaurant, but have not received a response.

Advertisement

An employee at I-57 said the restaurant would reopen Friday.