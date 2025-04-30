Chicago man charged in I-94 shooting, ISP says

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested in connection with an expressway shooting last Sunday. Freddie Jones, 33, was arrested within hours of the shooting and faces multiple charges, ISP said.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting on Interstate 94 last Sunday.

Freddie Jones, 33, is facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the Chicago Police Department last Sunday for a report of an expressway shooting on I-94 northbound near 71st Street.

Investigators learned the victim’s car was shot during the incident. Neither the driver nor the passenger of his car reported any injuries, police said.

ISP said investigators quickly identified Jones as the alleged suspect and arrested him within about 12 hours of being notified about the shooting.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges against Jones on Monday.

Jones remains in custody.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what prompted the shooting.