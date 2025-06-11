ICE tactical teams on standby for Chicago deployment after protests, officials say

The Brief ICE tactical teams are reportedly on 48-hour standby for possible deployment to Chicago following anti-ICE protests, according to Mayor Johnson’s chief of staff. Seventeen people were arrested during Tuesday’s protest downtown, including several accused of assaulting police; charges range from felonies to misdemeanors. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to testify in Washington, D.C., on Thursday before a panel that includes high-profile members of Congress from both parties.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactical teams are on standby for potential deployment to Chicago following chaotic anti-ICE protests earlier this week, city officials said Wednesday.

What we know:

Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s chief of staff, confirmed the standby order during a news conference, citing information from federal sources.

"We've received word that federal agents have been informed that they have 48 hours to standby and be ready to deploy," Pacione-Zayas said. "There will be tactical teams, there will be mini-tanks, there will be other tools that they use, in which they plan to do raids as we saw in Los Angeles."

Pacione-Zayas added that the city has been coordinating with state and county agencies.

"We have been coordinating with the state, we have also been coordinating with the county, making sure that we have open lines of communication," Pacione-Zayas added.

Seventeen people were arrested during Tuesday’s downtown protest, including three accused of assaulting Chicago police officers, according to police.

Four people were charged with felonies, 10 with misdemeanors, and one person was cited for possessing a paint marker with intent to deface property. Charges are pending against two others.

Mayor Johnson said he spoke to Gov. JB Pritzker ahead of his testimony in Washington, D.C. on Thursday and said it's important for Chicagoans to stay vigilant.

"It's going to take all of us to stand firm and make sure our Democracy is intact," Johnson said.

What's next:

Pritzker’s hearing is set for 9 a.m. Thursday and will include testimony from several prominent members of Congress, including Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace, as well as Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to ICE for comment and has not yet received a response.

